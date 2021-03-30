Dallas police ask for help locating missing 45-year-old man

Anyone with information about his location should contact 911 or call Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

DALLAS — The Dallas police are asking for the public's help locating 45-year-old Joe Martin Rodriguez.

He was last seen around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Havendon Circle and may be a danger to himself, according to police.

He is a described as a 45-year-old white man who is 5-feet, 9-inches and weighs around 205 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, according to officials.

Rodriguez was driving a white Town and Country minivan, from around the year 2004, with Texas plates.

