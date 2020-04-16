Dallas police are looking for a man they say attacked and robbed a woman at her home in December.
In a video shared on the police department's Dallas Police Beat blog, a black man in a ski mask can be seen in the 2700 block of Floyd Street on the night of Dec. 27, 2019 waiting in a bush for a car to park. Police say the man went into the victim's garage, hit her in the face with a handgun and sole her property.
The man drove away in a dark-colored 4-door sedan.
If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Dallas Police Department's robbery unit at 214-671-4296, or email the unit at john.brow@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.
