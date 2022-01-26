Dallas investigators looking for person who abandoned 5 guinea pigs

DALLAS — Investigators are trying to find the person or people who abandoned some guinea pigs earlier in January, according to the Dallas Police Department.
Around Monday, Jan. 17, police say an unknown suspect left an animal crate with five guinea pigs at the Sante Fe Trestle Trail located at 2295 S Riverfront Blvd. This is near Moore Park and south of Dallas Farmers Market.
Four of the guinea pigs survived and are doing well, but one did not survive, according to police.
If you know who abandoned the Guinea Pigs in the crate or have information about this situation, police are asking you to contact the department's Crime Stoppers unit at 1-877-373-TIPS or Detective Blanchard with the Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-670-7694.