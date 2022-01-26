Dallas investigators looking for person who abandoned 5 guinea pigs

Four of the guinea pigs survived and are doing well, but one did not survive, according to Dallas Police.

DALLAS — Investigators are trying to find the person or people who abandoned some guinea pigs earlier in January, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Around Monday, Jan. 17, police say an unknown suspect left an animal crate with five guinea pigs at the Sante Fe Trestle Trail located at 2295 S Riverfront Blvd. This is near Moore Park and south of Dallas Farmers Market.

Four of the guinea pigs survived and are doing well, but one did not survive, according to police.

DPD is asking If someone knows who abandoned the Guinea Pigs in the crate, contact DPD Crime Stoppers 1-877-373-TIPS or Det. C Blanchard #7999 with the Dallas Police Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-670-7694 or by email at cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com. https://t.co/cz8W7ssqaa — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) January 26, 2022