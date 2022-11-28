No threat found after Dallas police investigate suspicious object at Klyde Warren Park

Areas around the park, including the Woodall Rodgers Freeway entrances and exits, had been shut down.

DALLAS — No threat was found at Klyde Warren Park after Dallas police investigated a suspicious object near the area, police say.

Sources say police had shut down areas around the park and the Woodall Rodgers Freeway north and south entrances and exits during the investigation. All streets have since been reopened.

Details on what the object may have been are unclear at this time.

"The investigation determined that the package presented no danger to the community," police said in a statement.