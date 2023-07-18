Dallas police investigating deaths of 3 women who were found with stab wounds in empty fields

Police are working to see if the cases are linked.

DALLAS — Police in Dallas are looking for any suspects in the deaths of three women who were all found with stab wounds in empty fields.

The first woman's body, later identified as 60-year-old Ashley Robinson, was found on April 22, 2023, in the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue near the intersection of North Corinth Street Road and East Clarendon Drive in southern Dallas.

Two months later, 25-year-old Cherish Gibson's body was found in the same spot.

Gibson was last seen near an adult bookstore on Harry Hines Boulevard. The store owner told WFAA that Dallas police pulled surveillance video because her phone last pinged outside the store.

And on July 15, the body of an unidentified woman was found in a field less than five miles away from the other two victims.

Police said they, so far, haven't linked the cases to a particular suspect but added that two of the women were involved in prostitution.

Both the families of Gibson and Robinson had reported them missing and were looking for them.

Further details on the three cases were not immediately released as the investigations continue.

Bekah Charleston, a sex trafficking victim, spoke with WFAA about the dangers of working in prostitution.

"When you dehumanize a person to the point that they become a commodity that means now you're just a product to someone that is to be paid for, used and discarded," Charleston said.