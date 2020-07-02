DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a Feb 2. assault as a hate crime.

According to Dallas police, officers were called to the Liquid Zoo on Knight Street around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 in response to an assault call.

Multiple victims told police they were working inside the bar when a "verbal altercation" occurred after two men entered the bar and assaulted multiple people while yelling homophobic slurs.

Dallas police's Crimes Against Persons Division is investigating this incident as a hate crime.

Detectives are currently investigating all possible motives or leads and ask that if anyone has additional details, please contact the Dallas Police Department Assault Detective Derek Gaffney at derek.gaffney@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-3703.

More on WFAA: