Dallas police will increase patrol on US Highway 75 after recent road rage incidents

DALLAS — As the holidays are here, police are starting to see more cases of road rage.

Monday night, a father was shot and killed during a road rage incident along U.S. 75. WFAA also told you about another road rage incident last week.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, Dallas police said 54-year-old Carl Edmiston was shot and killed in a road rage incident.

Edmiston's 17-year-old son was in the truck with him, and he was shot in the leg.

The incident happened on U.S. 75 at the Woodall Rodgers ramp.

Police sources told WFAA, Edmiston and his son drove to Dallas from Houston for his son’s doctor’s appointment.

That source told WFAA, Edmiston's son has developmental issues, and he wasn’t able to tell police much of what he saw, except for the suspect’s vehicle -- just a black sedan.

Road rage is on the rise across Dallas,&around the country.



Last night, Carl Edmiston, &his 17 y/o son we’re driving up here from Conroe,TX for a doctors appointment.



Now, police are asking the public, if you were in the vicinity of Woodall Rodgers ramp going westbound, please come forward with any information.

Days before this road rage incident on 75, another case of road rage was reported.

Police said a 37-year-old man was shot and killed on 75 and Forest Lane in North Dallas.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man.

"It’s an issue, not only here, but around the country. I think it’s mainly due to the built up aggression, and everyone has been inside,” said Major Mark Villarreal from the Dallas Police Department.

In June, WFAA reported at least eight people have been shot or killed in Dallas road rage shootings in the span of four weeks.

Starting the night of Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Dallas Police Department will increase police presence on U.S. 75.

“We target various areas of the city. The problem with road rage is, it’s often times sporadic,” said Villarreal.

Then last month, Juan Hurtado was killed in a road rage shootout on Interstate 30. His killer—still at large.

While police continue to target aggressive behavior on the roads, they’re asking the public to be vigilant, and get a license plate number and remain calm.

“What we don’t want to do, is become the aggressor ourselves. I know we’re frustrated at times, people cut us off, we have to be cognizant and let cooler heads prevail,” said Villarreal.