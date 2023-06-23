Man arrested on outstanding warrants later dies at hospital, Dallas police say

An autopsy will be performed on June 23, and toxicology is pending.

DALLAS — A man died at the hospital on Wednesday after being arrested on outstanding warrants, according to Dallas police.

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said officers conducted a traffic stop involving a person of interest in an ongoing murder investigation at approximately 11 a.m. on June 21. Xzavier Franklin, 39, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants without incident and was taken to Dallas Police Headquarters to be interviewed regarding the ongoing investigation, DPD said.

After the interview, Franklin told officers that he was feeling ill and needed to go to the hospital, DPD said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue were notified at 3:11 p.m. and responded by 3:15 p.m., according to DPD. Franklin was transported from DPD headquarters at 3:37 p.m. to a local hospital and arrived at 4:10 p.m. Dallas police did not name which hospital Franklin was transported to.

Franklin died at the hospital at 9 p.m., according to DPD.

The Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident, and the Dallas County District Attorney’s office was notified and will conduct its own investigation. The Office of Community Police Oversight was also notified.