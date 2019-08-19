UPDATE, 9:12 p.m.: Edward Jordan has been found safe, Dallas police said.

Earlier: Dallas police are searching for a critical missing person last seen Sunday morning around 9 a.m. on foot in the 4600 block of Bonnie View Road in east Oak Cliff.

Edward Jordan, 73, is described as a black man with gray hair and brown eyes, 6-feet-1-inch tall and 155 pounds.

Jordan was last seen wearing an orange button-up shirt, black jeans and a denim baseball cap.

If you see this man, call 911 or call the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (214) 671-4268.

