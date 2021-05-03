Dallas police searching for critically missing 14-year-old boy

DALLAS — Dallas police is asking for the public's help in the search for a 14-year-old boy they said is critically missing, officials said.
Edwin Pineda was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday at his home on the 4800 block of Colonial Avenue.
Pineda according to police is about 5-foot-4, weighs around 130 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.
Police said they are concerned the boy could be a danger to himself.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at 911 or 214-671-4268.
