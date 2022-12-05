Dallas police chief says hate was 'not a motivating factor' in shooting of three women in Koreatown hair salon

Police ruled out a hate crime, but some members of Dallas’ Korean community remain on edge.

DALLAS — One day after three women were shot inside the Hair World Salon on Royal Lane in the heart of Dallas’ Koreatown, police could “confidently” say hate was not the motivating factor, according to Chief Eddie Garcia.

“At this point we can’t responsibly say that hate was a factor, because our investigation is telling us that it is not,” Garcia said.

The department activated a task force to investigate, Garcia said, and officers discovered the crime was motivated by “different factors” that had nothing to do with a hate crime.

“If there were a nexus to hate we certainly would be conducting outreach to make sure our community knows and it’s important our community realizes that,” Garcia said.

Dallas’s Korean community might have heard what the chief said, but still feels anxious.

“Absolutely. How could you not?” asked Jonas Park, founder of Stop Asian Hate Dallas and a volunteer with the Dallas Korean society. “It’s like your family. Like one of your family members got shot.”

The victims were all Korean women.

One of them briefly returned to the salon Thursday evening with her arm in a sling following what she said was a four-hour surgery.

She did not want to be interviewed but did say she believes she will be okay despite being shot three times.

Police say the suspect was dressed in all black when he walked inside Hair World Salon around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday and began shooting.

They say he got away in a maroon minivan.

Park said he went to Koreatown on Thursday and met with uneasy business owners.

Some had their doors locked, Park said.

He said he hopes people understand that a focus on safety and understanding each other is important moving forward.