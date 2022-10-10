Dallas police chief enters new role as head of Major Cities Chiefs Association

The Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) is an organization of law enforcement executives representing the largest cities in the United States and Canada.

DALLAS — Dallas’ top cop is entering a new role as the president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia made the announcement to his department on Monday. He will serve as president of MCCA effective immediately in place of recently retired Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, and then serve a full two-year term.

In his role as MCCA president, Garcia said he will work to bring awareness to the issues “important to us as law enforcement and our city.”

The organization includes leaders of law-enforcement agencies in other Texas cities too – Austin, Arlington, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

MCCA works to address challenges and issues of policing, including public safety and policies.

In a statement to the Dallas Police Department, Garcia said in part, “While this is a new role for me, it does not change my commitment to this department, the city of Dallas, the men and women who protect and serve.”

Garcia will be sworn in at the MCCA Annual Meeting in Dallas, which is being held from Oct. 12-15.