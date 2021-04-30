Dallas police chief reacts to use of his photos on campaign flyers

Chief Eddie Garcia, who took over the top job at Dallas police in February, called it a violation of the department's Code of Ethics.

DALLAS — The Dallas police chief is responding after at least two Dallas City Council candidates used photos of themselves with him on campaign materials.

Chief Eddie Garcia, who took over the top job at Dallas police in February, called it a violation of the department's Code of Ethics. He said if he had known about the photos, he would have asked the candidates not to use them.

“In my role as Chief, it not only violates our Code of Ethics, but it lessens the confidence in my role, that the job of Chief of Police is apolitical. Therefore, I do not, and ultimately cannot endorse any candidate. Had I known that my likeness in uniform or title would be used for campaign purposes, I would have respectfully requested candidates from refraining from this practice prior to these incidents,” said Garcia in a written statement.

The flyers distributed to voters included one from Omar Narvaez, who is running in District 6, and another from Adam Bazaldua, who is running for re-election in District 7.

WFAA has reached out to the Narvaez and Bazaldua campaigns for comments.