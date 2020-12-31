'I'm not a stay-in-the-office chief': Incoming chief Eddie Garcia says in video sent to Dallas police

The incoming Dallas chief of police sent an internal introduction video to employees saying he wants to make sure they feel heard and treated fairly.

"I'm not a stay in the office chief," incoming Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said in an introduction video sent to the department this week.

The video was sent to more than 3,000 members of the force. Garcia said in conjunction with the introduction video, he was also sending an anonymous survey for employees to fill out.

The survey is in an effort to better understand what DPD members feel are the most challenges and opportunities within the department, Garcia said.

"Our success begins with practicing procedural justice in collaboration internally," he said.

He replaces Chief U. Renee Hall, who announced she would be leaving the force in September.

Garcia will be the city’s first Latino police chief when he takes over the department in February. He retired from the San Jose Police Department after 29 years, where he spent the last four years as chief.

"You can rest easy knowing, that while I'm from out of state, I'm bringing a long history of supporting proactive policing," he said.

Garcia told the department that employees must acknowledge policing is an imperfect profession and workers must rise up to the challenge.

The incoming chief also expressed that people seek to feel safe in their neighborhoods. and the community wants policing to be done fairly.

Officers must work in partnership with the community and prevent crime before it occurs, Garcia said in the video.

Dallas is on track to have the most homicides in 16 years, as there were already 245 deaths reported on Dec. 28. In 2019, there were 198 homicides.

He also stressed that police must hold those who are victimizing the city accountable.

Garcia said one of his early goals as chief of police is to select a new 3-star assistant to help him in strengthening the command team.

"I look forward to the first day I have the honor of putting on the DPD uniform. And I'll be working hard over the next month so I can hit the ground running," he said.