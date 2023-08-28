Dallas police asking public's help finding missing 71-year-old man

Donald Ricketts is described as a 71-year-old white male. He is 5-foot, 9 inches tall and weighs about 165 lbs. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding an elderly man who has gone missing.

On Aug. 28, 2023, around 9:00 a.m., Donald Ricketts was last seen in the 2300 block of Freeland Way in Dallas. This is northwest of Eastfield Plaza and south of Hillview Park.

Ricketts left the area on foot. He may be confused and in need of assistance, police say.

Ricketts is described as a 71-year-old white male. He is 5-foot, 9 inches tall and weighs about 165lbs. He has blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red,white and blue long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants while carrying a black cane.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 911 or 214-671-4268.