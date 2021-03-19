Dallas police asking for the public's help in locating missing 72-year-old man

Police said Forest Leon Kelly was last seen walking in the 3600 block Reed Lane around 7:30 a.m.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing 72-year-old man Thursday.

Police said Forest Leon Kelly was last seen walking in the 3600 block Reed Lane around 7:30 a.m. They are concerned over Kelly’s whereabouts because he may be confused and in need of assistance.

Kelly is described as a Black man standing at 5’11” and weighing 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said Kelly was last seen wearing a black cap, black coat with white writing, white T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.