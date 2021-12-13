Dallas police asking for public's help in locating endangered missing 14-year-old girl

Police said Jakiara Rider was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, walking in the 7600 block of Hume Drive in Dallas.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s helping in locating an endangered missing 14-year-old girl Monday night.

Police said Jakiara Rider was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, walking in the 7600 block of Hume Drive in Dallas.

Police are concerned over Rider’s whereabouts because she has been diagnosed with focal epilepsy and has an intellectual disability. Police said she also needs medication for treatment for seizures, and she may be confused and require assistance.

Rider is described as a Black female standing at 5’1” and weighing about 180 lbs. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and black pants.