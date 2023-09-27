Dallas police searching for missing 86-year-old man

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Francisco Perez.
Perez is described as a white-haired, brown-eyed, 86-year-old white man. He is 5 foot, 6 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.
Perez was last seen on Sept. 24 around 5 p.m. in the 4900 block of Parry Avenue. This is near Fair Park and northwest of Parkdale Lake. He was wearing a pair of gray pants and an unknown-colored shirt. He may be in need of assistance, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 911 or 214-671-4268. Please reference case number 173806-2023.