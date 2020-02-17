DALLAS — Police are asking for help finding a man who may be a danger to himself or others.

Dallas police say 36-year-old Cameron Douglas Bass was last Monday around 3:40 a.m. Bass was driving a black 2004 Ford Expedition in the 3100 block of Royal Gable Drive with a Texas license plate, #MBL5360.

He last seen was wearing a baseball hat, maroon hoodie and grey sweats, police said.

Bass is described as 6 feet, 2 inches, with blue eyes and brown hair, and weighs 180 lbs.

Anyone who sees Bass or has information about his location should contact 911 or the Dallas police at (214) 671-4268.

