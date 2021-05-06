x
Dallas police ask for public's help in search for critically missing 57-year-old man

DALLAS — Dallas police are hoping the public can help them find a 57-year-old man who was last seen early Thursday morning. 

Eric Clark Bolinder was last known to be seen around 4:20 a.m. at the 2500 block of Kimsey Drive. 

Police believe he may be a danger to himself.

Bolinder could be driving a black, four-door 2017 Buick Verano sedan with Texas license plate NRV2308, police said. He is about 6 feet tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair. 

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

