Dallas police ask for public's help in finding critical missing 74-year-old woman

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in locating a 74-year-old woman who was reported missing.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, DPD tweeted that Ollie Post Newton is considered a critical missing person and may be in need of assistance.

Newton is described as a 74-year-old Black woman with gray/black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Police said Newton was last seen wearing a tan or gray trench coat and black slippers. Authorities did not state what day or where she was last seen.

Anyone with information about Newton's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or DPD at 214-671-4268.