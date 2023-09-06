Dallas police ask for public's help locating a missing 63-year-old man

Police are concerned over his location because he has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and may be confused and in need of help.

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 63-year-old man.

According to DPD, John Holguin III was last seen walking around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 in the 900 block of Gardenview Drive.

Holguin III is described as a white man, standing at 5’04” and weighing about 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black jacket, dark green shorts and black Nike shoes.