Dallas police are searching for missing 72-year-old woman

According to police, Rosalind Rush was last seen in her wheelchair around 2 p.m. Friday, in the 3400 block of Kingbridge Street.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 72-year-old woman Friday.

According to police, Rosalind Rush was last seen in her wheelchair around 2 p.m. Friday, in the 3400 block of Kingbridge Street.

Rush is described as a white female, with brown eyes and white/gray hair. She stands at about 5’00” and weighs around 150 pounds.

She was wearing a camouflage baseball hat, green jacket and blue jeans.

Police are concerned for Rush’s whereabouts because she may be “confused and require assistance.”

If you see her, you’re asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.