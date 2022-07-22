Man arrested, charged with multiple bank robberies in DFW, officials say

The banks were located in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park, officials said.

PLANO, Texas — A Dallas man has been arrested and charged in connection with multiple bank robberies across Dallas-Fort Worth, federal officials announced Friday.

Mark Robert Disch, 53, has been charged with two counts of bank robbery.

Disch was arrested on Tuesday after he was alleged to have robbed five Texas banks between May 25 and June 27. The banks were located in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park, federal officials said in a release.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said law enforcement officers and federal agents were able to identify Disch and determine he was in the immediate vicinity of each bank robbery by using video surveillance and witness accounts.

If convicted, Disch faces up to 20 years in federal prison.