Dallas Permit Office to hold special pop-up hours this weekend

Residents looking to get permits for small home and business projects will have an opportunity this Saturday, July 23. The Permit Office opens from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DALLAS — Residents in the City of Dallas looking to get permits for small construction projects will have an opportunity to do so this weekend.

The Permit Office is holding a Pop-Up Permit Saturday program on July 23.

“We’ve been very busy,” said Volney Willis, a permit manager with the City of Dallas.

Room 118 in the Oak Cliff Municipal Center has been a hub for services related to construction and development across the city.

“Typically, we can serve anywhere from 200 to 300 customers each and every day,” said Andrew Espinoza, Director of the City’s Development Services Department.

Workers want residents to know the Permit Office is about to do something it’s never done before by opening special hours for the Pop-Up Permit Saturday program.

“We’re really trying to partner and connect with the homeowners, the do-it-yourselfers, small contractors, small businesses that are doing simple projects like building a fence, replacing a roof, swapping out their water heater. Getting electrical permits, ceiling fan permits,” Espinoza explained.

The Permit Office staff says the pop-up will allow them to streamline and quickly process some walk-in and over-the-counter requests for a variety of simple projects.

“I know with permits in Dallas, everything’s really delayed,” said resident Zach Loyd. He is among residents who believe the Pop-Up Permit Saturday program is a proactive move.

City staffers confirm they are still dealing with a slight backlog of processing permits.

“I think it’s a great idea, because during the week you’ve got a lot of businesses and general contractors that are coming up here, and they need to pull their permits. So, I’m sure the line gets pretty backed up,” Loyd said.

The staff is expecting a huge turnout for the Pop-Up Permit Saturday program. They’re encouraging residents who need permits to arrive early.

“The Development Services Department is really focusing on changing the culture. One that’s driven by customer service, customer engagement, and following through,” Espinoza added.