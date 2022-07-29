Parkland, Jubilee Park opening clinic in Fair Park

The Jubilee Park Community Clinic is scheduled to open Aug.1

DALLAS — Fair Park can expect a new community clinic open in August, a part of Dallas with significant healthcare disparities.

The new park, called the Jubilee Park Community Clinic, is a joint venture between Parkland Health and Jubilee Park & Community Center.

Jubilee Park Community Clinic will be located at 820 Ann Avenue, in a 15,000 square-foot building with the second story offering mental health services provided by Jewish Family Service.

“The clinic will be a true game-changer for the greater southeast Dallas community,” Jubilee Park & Community Center President/CEO Marissa Castro Mikoy said in a written statement. “Leveraging the expertise of Parkland, Jubilee and Jewish Family Service will move the community towards improved health outcomes and health equity. Both Parkland and Jubilee are so proud of this collaborative effort and look forward to our work together for years to come.”

The new clinic is located in a 62-block neighborhood between Fair Park and Interstate 30, an area identified in Parkland Health's 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment as an area with significant health disparities.

“We know Parkland cannot do it alone. The only way to effectively address health disparities in Dallas County is to work collectively within communities. Our partnership with Jubilee will help address the non-medical factors that influence health outcomes, like economic stability, education, food and community engagement," said Christina Mintner, Parkland’s senior vice president of Population Health.

A ribbon cutting and several events will be hosted in early September to mark the opening of the clinic. Although the dental clinic will not open until early 2023 due to supply chain issues, Mintner added.