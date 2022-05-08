Dallas painter brings art, inspiration to war-torn city in Ukraine

Robert Marquez recreated "Guernica" under a collapsed bridge in the town of Irpin.

DALLAS — Under a destroyed bridge in the Ukrainian town of Irpin, it’s easy to spot the Texan. Wearing a cowboy hat and with a paintbrush in hand is Roberto Marquez.

Marquez is a Mexican-born, Dallas artist who watched images of the war in Ukraine and needed to act.

“It’s morally right. It’s part of my duty,” he said. “I said, 'I’m going to go and maybe I can do something with my paintbrush.'”

Surrounded by crosses for those who have fallen, he began painting a sprawling recreation of "Guernica," one of Pablo Picasso’s masterpieces and an anti-war depiction of the Nazi bombing of the Spanish town in 1937.

Marquez didn’t arrive in the country with a gun. The ammo belt across his chest holds brushes.

“I feel that this weapon is as powerful as the Russians,” Marquez said. “Maybe more, way more.”

Power isn’t always about force, and to Marquez, the painting provides peace and hope.

“This here is an emotional site,” Marquez said. “People come and tell me their experience and that information is what I use as a mental image.”

Another canvass a few feet away is of the Ukrainian flag, with a note next to it, telling those in the town or passing by to share the names of those lost to the conflict.

A few people already have.

“I didn’t know it was going to be this catastrophic,” he said.

The names painted on the flag, the shoes and children’s toys under the bow-wrapped crosses are all reminders that beyond the images of a war-torn country are individual lives ripped apart themselves.

Under a collapsed bridge may be the last place to find art, but surrounded by the destruction of war, it’s also where beauty and inspiration are needed.