Dallas overnight shelter opens second building for coldest night of the freeze

DALLAS — After two days of freezing rain, snow and sleet, Dallas-Fort Worth is battling slick roads, icy sidewalks and, on Friday night, the lowest temperatures of the season.

"We’ve seen frostbite. We’ve seen all kinds of physical ailments. Challenges with elderly folks having hypothermia issues," Pastor Wayne Walker, CEO of OurCalling, said.

OurCalling is working alongside organizations like Oak Lawn United Methodist Church and The Stewpot to assist the streamline operations with the City of Dallas to provide an overnight shelter for unhoused Dallas residents.

The shelter located in the automobile building in Fair Park opened Wednesday.

On Friday morning, OurCalling reported more than 800 people in the shelter The city opened the tower building to allow for more space.

"Some of them are telling us, 'It’s fine. I got campfire or wood for now.' But as it continues to get colder, and tonight being the coldest day we’ve had thus far, they’re finally deciding to come in," Walker said.

Through community partnerships, the shelter is able to offer three meals a day, additional snacks, cots, blankets and medical attention.

“The most challenging part for us is what we call the special needs section," Walker said. “We’ve got folks in wheelchairs and folks that are elderly, who really should be in a nursing home or a skilled unit that were on the street.”

Walker said the influx of need is not a surprise because the homeless population in Dallas, outside of the winter storm, has steadily risen in the past few years.

He said OurCalling utilizes a lot of technology to help the group identify and best address need, so they're able to track the magnitude of the issue and get a good grasp on the cause. He said the main issues causing increased homelessness is the pandemic, as well as soaring housing prices in Dallas and inflation.

“It’s a broad mix of individuals who experience homelessness," Walker said. "Each story is different, right? Just like each person we meet on the street.”

On Friday, DART announced it is cancelling all services through Sunday afternoon because of the weather. OurCalling crews were already going out to find people who need shelter.

Once people get to the shelter, the team administers a COVID-19 test, as well as a survey to get a good assessment of the needs of the person checking in. The goal is to provide services based on the specific need to that person that goes beyond just shelter during the storm.

"Our team is strategically working on solutions to end their homelessness," Walker said.

On Friday, they'd already created plans for 50 people.

“50 people that are not going to leave here and return to the streets," Walker said.

And that's always the goal, regardless of the temperature.

However, during this storm, the need is great and immediate. OurCalling is asking the public to download its app to report the locations of people who may need help so they can send a rescue team.