Dallas officer who shot at unarmed man gets 45-day suspension, police say

The police department said Branson Grisham failed to follow proper department policy during the Sept. 2 incident.

DALLAS — A Dallas officer who fired his gun at an unarmed man last month has received a 45-day suspension after the department found he didn't follow proper department policy, according to police.

Officer Branson Grisham was involved in an incident on Sept. 2 in northeast Dallas in which he fired a shot at a 59-year-old man.

The man was not hit or hurt, and there were no weapons found on him.

Body camera footage of the incident was released during a news conference on Sept. 8. Police Chief Eddie Garcia said he had "serious concerns" about the incident and how Grisham handled it.

"When we're right, we're right," Garcia said at the news conference. "When we stumble, we need to hold ourselves accountable ... I have serious concerns about it."

The incident started about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 in the 9700 block of Rustown Drive, where a 911 caller reported that several men were drinking, smoking and shooting a gun into the air.

The caller said one man, wearing an orange shirt, pointed a gun at him, according to a police news release.

Officers responded and found multiple people who matched the caller's description, including a person in an orange shirt sitting on the sidewalk by a laundry mat.

One of the officers, Grisham, drew his weapon and approached the man, giving him "loud verbal commands to come towards him," the release said.

The man ran down an alley and Grisham chased him. When they rounded a corner, Grisham reported seeing the man "manipulating something in his front waistband," the release said.

Grisham "gave loud verbal commands" for the man to show his hands, the release said. Grisham then fired one round, missing the man, police said.