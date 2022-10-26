Dallas officer hospitalized after suspect slams hotel room door on hand, police say

DALLAS — A Dallas officer was hospitalized Wednesday after a suspect slammed a hotel room door on his hand, police said.
Police said officers responded to a call around 1 p.m. at a hotel in the 8300 block of R. L. Thornton Freeway.
Responding officers arrived and heard a fight coming from inside a hotel room, police said. As officers were trying to enter the room, a suspect slammed the door on an officer's hand, according to police.
The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said his hand was severely injured.
The suspect was taken into custody, but police did not released any further details on the incident as the investigation continues.