Dallas officer hospitalized after suspect slams hotel room door on hand, police say

The officer's hand was severely injured in the incident, police say.

DALLAS — A Dallas officer was hospitalized Wednesday after a suspect slammed a hotel room door on his hand, police said.

Police said officers responded to a call around 1 p.m. at a hotel in the 8300 block of R. L. Thornton Freeway.

Responding officers arrived and heard a fight coming from inside a hotel room, police said. As officers were trying to enter the room, a suspect slammed the door on an officer's hand, according to police.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said his hand was severely injured.