Dallas police officer dies just one month before scheduled retirement

Sources say the officer, who was on the force for 31 years, died from a "massive heart attack" on Thursday.

DALLAS — All Dallas Police Department chiefs were at Methodist Hospital on Thursday following the death of a Dallas police officer.

Sources say the officer died from a "massive heart attack."

In a news release, police said they were called at about 4 p.m. to assist an officer with an ambulance call after receiving a 911 call that an off-duty Dallas police officer had collapsed near a parking lot while returning home from a shift.

Police said an apartment employee and officers performed CPR while waiting for Dallas Fire Rescue to respond.

He was taken to the hospital by DFR, where he later died.

Sources also tell WFAA that the officer was assigned to Southwest Patrol and had been with the force for 31 years and was just a month away from retirement.

The officer's name has not been publicly released at this point.