Driver killed in fiery crash with electrical box off Dallas North Tollway, Plano police say

DALLAS — A driver died in a fiery crash along the Dallas North Tollway service road in Plano early Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on the southbound side of the Dallas Parkway at Chapel Hill Boulevard, near the Shops at Willow Bend mall. A vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) electrical box, police said.

The vehicle caught fire, as well as the electrical box, and the driver was trapped inside. Police said the driver died at the scene. Investigators were reviewing footage of the crash from the NTTA, but the video will not be released.