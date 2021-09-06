14 Dallas nonprofits receive grants from Starbucks Foundation

The Starbucks Foundation continues its mission to invest in local communities by awarding the Neighborhood Grant to more agencies serving residents across Dallas.

DALLAS — The Starbucks Foundation announced the latest group of nonprofits in the Dallas area receiving its Neighborhood Grant.

The organization decided to award 14 local agencies.

Workers at many nonprofit agencies across the Dallas area have been working nonstop. Staffers, like those at Good Samaritans of Garland, stay busy making sure communities have access to resources during tough times.

"When the pandemic hit, my crew said, 'we are staying open.' So, we’ve stayed open the whole time,” said Pam Swendig, executive director of Good Samaritans of Garland.

Staff said the organization saw a 300% increase in need last year.

The good work and efforts of this and other organizations is being noticed by community partners like Starbucks. Good Samaritans of Garland is among the grant recipients.

“The joy of being able to serve people in the midst of some really hard times and to do it with kindness and being welcoming, made a huge difference for people. Not just receiving resources, but letting them know they’re going to be OK because we are here,” Swendig explained.

Starbucks partners, or employees, can nominate organizations to receive funding from the Starbucks Foundation.

The agencies receiving Neighborhood Grants include those providing food, clinical services, youth camps, and a variety of other community services and resources.

This round's recipients include:

Brother Bills Helping Hands

Café Momentum

Carry the Load

City Year Dallas

Dallas County Master Gardener Association, Inc.

Dallas Hope Charities

Dallas Metro Kidz

Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support

Good Samaritans of Garland, Inc.

Groundwork Dallas

Jonathan’s Place

Minnie’s Food Pantry

Rebirth Empowerment Education

Resource Center of Dallas, Inc.

“Starbucks is a big philanthropic partner to so many organizations nationwide,” said Wesley Keyes, executive director of Brother Bill’s Helping Hands.

The West Dallas-based nonprofit is also a grant recipient. The team distributed 1.3 million meals last year. Counseling services have also increased.

Keyes said the Starbucks Foundation grant will help nonprofits continue carrying out their missions.

"We learned that we are resilient. We learned that our neighbors that we serve are very resilient. We learned that our volunteers are resilient,” Keyes added.

To date, the Starbucks Foundation has awarded $90,000 to 47 nonprofits across Dallas.