Dallas municipal court won't hold trials, jury duty or hearings on Thursday due to tech issue

All cases that were supposed to take place on Thursday, July 13, will be rescheduled.

DALLAS — The Dallas municipal court system will not hold any trials, jury duty, hearings or walk-in court cases on Thursday, July 13, due to a technical issue, according to the city.

In a news release, the city said the court will be open to provide general citation information and accept customer documents but that the court cannot accept payments in person, online or by phone.

Any cases that were set to take place on Thursday will be rescheduled, according to the city. Updated court dates will be mailed out.

The city said any citation payments that are due while the court system is down will be accepted after service is restored.

It's unclear when the court system will be restored.

According to the city, the court's tech issue is unrelated to a ransomware attack in early May. The attack affected city systems, including the municipal court and police and fire departments.