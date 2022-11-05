'Just come home baby': Dallas mother asks for help finding missing 15-year-old daughter

Police say Gabrielle McDonald, 15, ran away from home April 27. Her family fears the missing teen could be in danger.

DALLAS — A mother in Dallas is asking for the community’s help in locating her missing daughter. Brendetta McDonald has been placing fliers in areas across Dallas and posting her daughter’s photo on a variety of social media sites.

McDonald said her 15-year-old daughter has been missing since April 27.

“Just come home baby," McDonald said as she cried. "Do whatever you’ve got to do to get home. I miss you."

The emotional mom said her daughter, Gabrielle McDonald, left the house after getting in trouble at school. Now the teen’s family is concerned about her safety since having no contact for two weeks.

McDonald and her family believe the teen may be trying to get home.

This is among 70 runaway and dozens of missing persons cases the Dallas Police Department is currently investigating. Detectives said they’ve been running Gabrielle’s name through different databases, trying to track her down.

In addition to the department's investigation, the family has also been doing some footwork of its own, trying to find leads.

McDonald said her family received tips Gabrielle has been spotted in several locations around Downtown Dallas and South Dallas.

McDonald also said running away is unlike her daughter. She said she is worried her daughter could be in danger.

“My biggest concern is that she’s held against her will, and she wants to come home, but she can’t come home," McDonald said. "She wants to come home. I know my baby wants to come home."