A mother is accused of setting her house on fire while her children were still inside, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue officials.

Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a 911 call for a house fire near the 2800 block of Klondike Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from inside the home and a fire in the kitchen. The firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, and officials said the rest of the house only suffered smoke damage.

Dallas fire officials say as crews were putting out the flames, they found a woman who was still inside the house. Firefighters said they were able to get her out safely.

Afterward, when fire investigators interviewed one of the children, an 8-year-old told them that he saw his mother trying to set the house on fire with a lighter, according to DFR officials. The child, however, was allegedly able to get the lighter and then smash it with a brick.

Investigators say at that point, the mother allegedly found another source of heat and set the kitchen on fire.

The 8-year-old was able to grab his three siblings, escape the house and tell his neighbor about the fire, officials said.

According to DFR, there were four people inside the house when the fire started, but all of them made it out safely.

The mother was transported to the hospital and then later taken into custody. Officials say the children were released to family members who went to the scene of the fire.

At this time, authorities have not released the mother's name.

