The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man who was last seen Sunday at around 2:40 p.m. leaving the 11000 block of Alvin Street, near Garland Road close to White Rock.

Tony Palumbo was last seen driving a silver 2016 Toyota Camry with a Texas License Plate of KWJ7013, police said. Palumbo may be a danger to himself and others, police said.

Palumbo is described as a 41-year-old white man. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 198 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jean shirt, blue jeans and black Nike tennis shoes.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for help finding him. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.