Dallas police says 90-year-old who went missing has been found safe

DALLAS — Dallas police said a 90-year-old who went missing Friday has been found safe.
The department sent out a critical missing alert for John Alfred James on Saturday morning, saying he was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 in the 1900 block of Lanark Avenue. Police said James was driving a black 2018 Chevy Trax (crossover SUV) with Texas tag LGM-8816 and may be in need of assistance.
Hours after issuing the alert, the DPD sent out an update that James was found.
