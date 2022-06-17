Dallas mayor says he spoke with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about a second NFL team in DFW

Mayor Eric Johnson set off conversations about a second NFL team in North Texas last month when he suggested the City of Dallas should get one.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Thursday was a big sports day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area when it was announced the area would be getting 2026 World Cup matches.

The announcement brought together city and sports leaders from throughout North Texas to celebrate a historic moment for the area.

The festivities, however, presented an opportunity for some renewed interest in another topic that was brought forth by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson last month.

On Thursday afternoon, the mayor tweeted a photo of him with Jerry Jones, saying that he spoke with the Dallas Cowboys owner about a second NFL team in North Texas.

Johnson started the conversation in early May when he tweeted that the DFW Metroplex would soon become the largest U.S. metro without two NFL teams. He said the Dallas area is about to pass Chicago and would be just behind New York and Los Angeles on the largest metros list.

The mayor even specified by saying, "We need an AFC team that plays in southern Dallas."

Soon after his initial statements, Johnson announced he would be creating a city council committee that would be focused on attracting and retaining professional sports franchises in the city limits.

While the Dallas mayor is continuing to make his case, what does the Cowboys' owner think about all of this?

"[Johnson] is one of my real friends. He didn't get in Harvard and get that Harvard degree by not being smart," Jones said on Thursday when asked about the mayor's comments. "He knows how much the Cowboys can impact positively what we're about in Dallas and knows the worldwide interest. He's got all of that down and that's why that I'm sure looking for votes that he opens everything up with Dallas Cowboys."

While he didn't comment on his thoughts about a second NFL team, Jones is certainly aware of the Dallas mayor's desire for a team in Dallas proper.

In a tweet Thursday, Johnson said he spoke with Jones about the possibilities.

"We did talk about it... Jerry Jones and I have always gotten along great and he understands that I have a job to do," Johnson tweeted. "... A mayor's job is never done!"

We talked about it and he agreed: a second @NFL team based in Dallas needs to happen. Just kidding! We did talk about it, though. Jerry Jones and I have always gotten along great and he understands that I have a job to do. I’ll post more on this soon. A mayor’s job is never done! pic.twitter.com/drXyNmpaIM — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) June 16, 2022

In the meantime, the DFW area can celebrate hosting some 2026 World Cup matches -- a big sports win for North Texas.

While the area is being referred to as just Dallas by FIFA, the games will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. However, Johnson is looking to make his case about the City of Dallas hosting some World Cup-related events.