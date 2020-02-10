Dallas mayor proclaims 'Lights Out Nights' to help prevent bird deaths during fall migration

Dallas residents and businesses are asked to turn off their non-essential lights by 11 p.m. and keep them off until 6 a.m. through Oct. 10.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is asking residents and businesses to turn out non-essential lights at night to help prevent bird deaths during the fall migration.

This comes after the news that a number of iconic buildings that make up Dallas’ skyline will dim their lights until Oct. 10.

The initiative, called “Lights Out Texas,” is spearheaded by the Texas Conservation Alliance, the Perot Museum, the Dallas Zoo and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

The Dallas Zoo says billions of birds fly through North Texas as they migrate south for the winter. Many, however, are killed due to disorienting lights around Dallas.

According to one study, Dallas is ranked 3 of the 125 most populous American cities for exposing migrating birds to light pollution.

Friday afternoon, Johnson issued the "Lights Out Nights" proclamation.