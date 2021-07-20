Dallas mayor asks for more officers, higher pay for first responders in upcoming city budget

Chief Eddie Garcia previously told WFAA that his plan is only part of the solution; he also needs more officers and the community's help.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is calling for the next city budget to include funding to hire 275 police officers. The current budget allocates funding to hire 150 officers this fiscal year and another 150 next fiscal year, he said in a news release Tuesday.

He also wants the city to provide first responders with salaries that are comparable to the market. Johnson is also asking for more 911 call-takers.

The Dallas crime rate has been climbing for the last several years, and until Chief Eddie Garcia got to his position this year, there wasn't a robust plan for fighting violent crime. Garcia told WFAA in June that his plan is only part of the solution; he also needs more officers and the community's help.

The department, according to Johnson, has shrunk by hundreds of officers during the 2016-2017 pension crisis.

Johnson said under the current budget, the police force would be reduced by 100 officers over two years. Johnson added that the police department has lost a net of 67 officers this past year, citing the latest public safety priorities report provided to the mayor by the city manager's office.

Johnson said he's shared his budget priorities with City Manager T.C. Broadnax, who is expected to propose his budget in August. The city council can then vote to amend it before it gets final approval and the next fiscal year begins, on Oct. 1.

Broadnax said in a statement that he welcomes the city's input.

"The City’s fiscal budget is predicated on the city council’s strategic priorities and public safety is one of them," Broadnax said in a statement. "I look forward to delivering a budget that will be responsive to the needs of the City. I will continue to work closely with Chief Eddie Garcia to ensure that the men and women of the Dallas Police Department have the personnel and resources they need to provide effective, public safety services."

The city will have additional funding this year through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Earlier this month, Chief Eddie Garcia told WFAA that he’s hearing communities impacted by violent crime asking for more officers.