Dallas Mayor: New city budget prioritizes public safety, tax relief

DALLAS — Dallas City Council members unanimously passed the city's budget for the next fiscal year Wednesday, the first unanimous vote on the budget since 2019.

Mayor Eric Johnson strongly supported this year's budget, initially proposed by City Manager T.C. Broadnax and later amended by Johnson and council members.

“No budget is perfect. But this is the best one I have seen in my time as mayor, and it is clear that our city government is moving in the right direction,” Johnson said in a statement. “This budget puts public safety first, prioritizes tax relief, invests in our families and neighborhoods, and strengthens our city staff’s ability to respond to homelessness, code issues, and corruption.”

Johnson said this budget addresses his top budget priorities, including a 2.75-cent tax rate reduction, and a plan to hire 250 police officers during the upcoming fiscal year.

“Our city has an incredibly bright future," Johnson said. "And together, we are addressing long-standing issues while building a city government that is as strong as the people of Dallas.”

Johnson has only voted against one city budget, from 2020-21, when he said he didn't back the budget due to public safety cutbacks, not enough tax relief and insufficient infrastructure spending.

Other details of the budget include an increase to the age 65 or older and disabled homestead exemption from $107,000 to $115,500, salary increases for police and firefighters, a new night-detail unit in the city's entertainment districts, an additional ambulance and fire engine, and a $157 million plan to maintain street infrastructure.