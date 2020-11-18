'We haven't even hit the worst yet': Dallas mayor asks people to be safe during Thanksgiving

Mayor Eric Johnson said if people in Dallas do not live together, they should not be gathering in groups of 10 or more for Thanksgiving.

During a Wednesday news conference, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson asked Dallas residents to "take this virus seriously."

He said it appears Dallas County is planning to see its worst period of COVID-19 cases yet as the holidays approach.

"Our doctors and our nurses are overworked, and they're overburdened," Johnson said. "With Thanksgiving around the corner, it appears we haven't even hit the worst yet."

Dallas County reported there were 660 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, down from 691 on Monday.

During the past seven days, the county is averaging 633.43 people in the hospital.

On Monday, the county surpassed its daily record number of cases, when officials reported a total of 1,831 cases. The county had set its previous daily record Saturday with 1,543 new cases.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins called the spike "explosive."

"People need to wear these masks and they need to wear them over their mouth and their nose. They just do. People aren't doing that," the mayor said.

Johnson said he understands the COVID-19 fatigue many people are dealing with.

"I'm tired of having to see my mother, who's a senior citizen, over the phone, on a screen but not in person," Johnson said. "I'm tired of zoom meetings and Microsoft teams meetings."

But Johnson said that people need to remember the pandemic isn't going to last forever.

"Viable vaccines appear to be on the horizon," Johnson said.

Johnson took time to talk about the Dallas police officer who died because of complications from COVID-19.

"I was heartbroken," Johnson said.

Johnson said if people in Dallas do not live together, they should not be gathering in groups of 10 or more for Thanksgiving.