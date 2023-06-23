33-year-old Dallas man turns himself in on murder charges, police say

DALLAS — A Dallas man has turned himself in on murder charges, according to the Dallas Police Department.
On Tuesday around 9:20 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive. This is in Central Oak Cliff near Kiest Park.
The preliminary investigation determined that a male suspect and a male victim were involved in an argument that escalated when the suspect shot the victim. The suspect left the location, police said.
The victim, 40-year-old Geoffrey Jones, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
On Thursday, Shelby Jackson, 33, turned himself in to the Dallas Police Department for this shooting. He was taken to Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with murder.