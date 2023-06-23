33-year-old Dallas man turns himself in on murder charges, police say

The preliminary investigation determined that a male suspect and a male victim were involved in an argument that escalated when the suspect shot the victim.

DALLAS — A Dallas man has turned himself in on murder charges, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Tuesday around 9:20 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive. This is in Central Oak Cliff near Kiest Park.

The preliminary investigation determined that a male suspect and a male victim were involved in an argument that escalated when the suspect shot the victim. The suspect left the location, police said.

The victim, 40-year-old Geoffrey Jones, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.