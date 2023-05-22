Dallas man sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for supplying fentanyl in Rowlett overdose

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a victim lying on the ground just outside of a vehicle with two teenagers attempting to move him into the vehicle.

ROWLETT, Texas — A Dallas man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for drug trafficking violations related to a 2021 overdose death, Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs announced Monday.

Robel Habtemariam, 20, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to manufacture and deliver fentanyl and was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison on May 19, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan.

On March 16, 2021, law enforcement authorities responded to a parking lot regarding an unconscious person, according to information presented in court.

When officers arrived, they found a victim lying on the ground just outside of a vehicle with two teenagers attempting to move him into the vehicle. The victim was administered Narcan, which is a narcotic that can treat an overdose in an emergency situation.

He was then taken to a hospital where he died, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. An investigation revealed that Habtemariam gave the victim a pill and had left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Habtemariam returned to the scene at the officers' request and granted consent to search his vehicle, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Officers located 25 pills that appeared to be oxycodone but were later determined to be “pressed” pills containing fentanyl.

The investigation determined that Habtemariam provided one of these pills to the victim, which caused his overdose.

Instead of calling 911, Habtemariam called the victim’s girlfriend and left the scene, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Habtemariam eventually identified his original source of supply as Antonio Havis. Havis was previously convicted and sentenced to 20 years in federal prison by Judge Jordan on Dec. 9, 2022.

“Fentanyl overdose deaths are tragic and heartbreaking,” U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs said. “As long as fentanyl plagues our community and causes tragic, unnecessary deaths, we will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute overdose cases. Friday’s sentencing of Robel Habtemariam sends a clear message that this Office and our state and federal law enforcement partners will continue to prosecute and hold accountable dealers who distribute this poison, exploit addictions, and cause senseless deaths in the Eastern District of Texas.”

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Rowlett Police Department and the Rowlett Fire and Emergency Services and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. Johnson.