Dallas man missing, police asking for public's help

Police say Anson Dale Burdine was last seen wearing white Nike tennis shoes, a blue long-sleeve button-up shirt and blue jeans.

A Dallas man in his 50s is missing and officers are asking for the public's health, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Sunday around 2:30 pm, Anson Dale Burdine was last seen on foot in the 12600 block of Jupiter Road, which is northeast of White Rock Lake and near Samuell Garland Park.

Burdine may be confused and in need of assistance, police say.

Burdine is described as a 57-year-old Black male, six feet tall and 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say Burdine was last seen wearing white Nike tennis shoes, a blue long-sleeve button-up shirt and blue jeans.