Dallas man dies from January shooting; police looking for suspect

DALLAS — A Dallas man who was shot in January died from his wounds Tuesday and Dallas homicide detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect.

On Jan. 13, Dallas police found 25-year-old Joaquin Tutton shot in the 1300 block of N. Masters Drive.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Tutton to a hospital. He died more than two months later, police said.

The department's homicide unit is now looking into the case and trying to find a suspect and a motive.

Anyone with any information should call Dallas Police Homicide Detective Theodore Gross, badge no. 9896, at 214-671-3143 or email him at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com. Reference case no. 007757-2021.