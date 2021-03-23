x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Local News

Dallas man dies from January shooting; police looking for suspect

Joaquin Tutton, 25, died Tuesday after suffering gunshot wounds in a January shooting, Dallas police said.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Stock photo

DALLAS — A Dallas man who was shot in January died from his wounds Tuesday and Dallas homicide detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect.

On Jan. 13, Dallas police found 25-year-old Joaquin Tutton shot in the 1300 block of N. Masters Drive. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Tutton to a hospital. He died more than two months later, police said. 

The department's homicide unit is now looking into the case and trying to find a suspect and a motive.

Anyone with any information should call Dallas Police Homicide Detective Theodore Gross, badge no. 9896, at 214-671-3143 or email him at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com. Reference case no. 007757-2021. 

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Related Articles