Dallas man charged with murder of 24-year-old, police say

On Sunday a little before 6:00 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at 3723 Biglow Street in South Dallas near Cedar Crest neighborhood.
Crime

Dallas police have charged a North Texas man with murder in connection to a weekend shooting of a man in his 20s.

On Sunday a little before 6:00 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Biglow Drive in southern Dallas near the Cedar Crest neighborhood.

Erick-Dewayne Deshun Griffin, 24, was shot multiple times by Jairus LaAnthony Tolbert, 24, during a disturbance, according to police.

Griffin was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives interviewed Tolbert, and he was transported to a Dallas County jail where he was charged with murder. 

A Dallas County magistrate will set his bond.

