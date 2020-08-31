Dallas man called alarm company to say he had killed his family

"This is a horrible scene. This is a horrific incident," said Dallas Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez.

A man was taken into police custody after he called an alarm company to say he had killed his family at a Far East Dallas apartment complex.

Dallas police say three people were found dead inside an apartment. Officials did not release names or ages but said they appeared to be a woman in her 50s and two teenagers.

Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez said police received a call for service around 11 a.m. Monday at apartments in the 2600 block of John West Road.

An alarm company reported it had received a call "from a man who claimed he had shot his family," Ramirez said.

Officers found the man when they arrived on scene and took the man into custody. He has been taken to Dallas police headquarters to be interviewed.

A handgun was found inside the apartment where the three people were found dead, police said.

