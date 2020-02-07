City of Dallas teams up with local nonprofits to distribute $500K in aid to immigrant families impacted by COVID-19

Organizers said this amount won't address all the need, and they hope to raise additional funds.

The City of Dallas is teaming up with two local organizations to distribute $500,000 in funding for nonprofits that support immigrants families.

The program aims to provide financial assistance to benefit individuals and families affected by COVID-19 who are ineligible for federal relief programs.

The City announced Thursday its Office of Welcoming Communities and Immigrant Affairs was establishing the fund in partnership with Open Society Foundations.

The Communities Foundation of Texas will administer the Emma Lazarus Resilience Fund, officials said in a news release.

The nonprofits will distribute cash support to community members and collect non-identifying information to help inform future emergency responses from Dallas officials, according to the release.

The City says the money will be prioritized for those severely impacted by the coronavirus who haven't been able to receive federal assistance, including immigrants "who play a vital role" in the local economy.

“Immigrants have played a key role in driving Dallas’ economic growth. And they haven’t stopped working throughout the COVID crisis,” said Open Society Foundations President Patrick Gaspard.

Gaspard said this funding won't come close to addressing the need, however.

City officials say they hope to attract additional funding from private individuals and organizations.

Those interested in learning more about the program can sign up for the Dallas Equity and Inclusion newsletter by emailing sommer.iqbal@dallascityhall.com